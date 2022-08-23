Auxilium (AUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,705.41

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $65,705.41 and $12,576.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Auxilium has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Auxilium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.