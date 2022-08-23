Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.53

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 30223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Avantor Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

