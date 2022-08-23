Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Tops $3.85 on Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $48.29 million and $6.05 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00017897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

