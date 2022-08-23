Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.40

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 326671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Bank of China Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Bank of China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

