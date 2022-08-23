Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,540,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 738,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,427,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 164,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,956. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

