Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 72,679 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Waters worth $1,235,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,599,000 after buying an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,413,000 after buying an additional 113,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $313.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,305. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

