Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Shares Down 3.1%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$78.18 and last traded at C$78.29. Approximately 535,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,195,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. CSFB raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

