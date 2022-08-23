Bankroll Vault Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $276,569.42 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00263624 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

VLT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

