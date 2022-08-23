BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Acquires $24,852.00 in Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Chairman Matt Meeker bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $24,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,815,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,396,887.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Meeker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Matt Meeker bought 28,089 shares of BARK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $47,751.30.

Shares of BARK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 1,115,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BARK by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BARK by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

