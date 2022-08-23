Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $9.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 65.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 3.6 %

BYND stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,817. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

