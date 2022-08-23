BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,874 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

