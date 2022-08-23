Bintex Futures Hits Market Cap of $34,123.66 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $34,123.66 and $10,889.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00083497 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00776944 BTC.
Bintex Futures Coin Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com.
Buying and Selling Bintex Futures
