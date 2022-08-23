Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $411.27 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $411.27 billion and approximately $31.94 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,498.65 on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00619954 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00262234 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001076 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020429 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002842 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,130,043 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
