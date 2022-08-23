BitWhite (BTW) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $39,347.17 and $64,138.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008234 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

