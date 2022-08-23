Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. TPI Composites accounts for 100.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after purchasing an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 588,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $3,570,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

TPI Composites Price Performance

About TPI Composites

TPIC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $43.32.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.