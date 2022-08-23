Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

ENI Stock Up 4.1 %

ENI Company Profile

Shares of NYSE E opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.