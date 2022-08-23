Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 174,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.