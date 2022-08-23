Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.