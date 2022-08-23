Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $307.55 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.