Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

