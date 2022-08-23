Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,551 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.22.

Shares of EL opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.