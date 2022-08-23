Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ABB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABB opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ABB

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

