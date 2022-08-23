Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $139.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

