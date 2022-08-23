Bogged Finance (BOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.26 Million

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Bogged Finance has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

