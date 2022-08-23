Bottos Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $294,367.83 and $14,063.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

