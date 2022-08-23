Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,298 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.15. 39,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

