Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 37,921 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MasTec were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

