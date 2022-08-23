Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $533.14 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

