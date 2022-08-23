Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 542,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 189,461 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.07. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,940. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,623 shares of company stock worth $72,953,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

