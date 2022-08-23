Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE CAL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,109 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 140,453 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 62.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 221.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

