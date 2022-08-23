Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.55. 36,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,173. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

