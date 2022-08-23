Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %
COST traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.55. 36,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,173. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.18.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.