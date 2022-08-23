CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,035. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 29.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

