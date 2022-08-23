CashHand (CHND) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CHND) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $2,056.89 and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00148753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.