CashHand (CHND) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CHND) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One CashHand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $2,056.89 and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00148753 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009098 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
