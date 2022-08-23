CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.85. 33,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,030. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.