Channels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79,897.14 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Channels has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Channels has a total market capitalization of $79,897.14 and approximately $42,793.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00078902 BTC.

About Channels

Channels (CAN) is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

