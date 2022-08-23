ChartEx 1-Day Volume Tops $348.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $35,292.82 and approximately $348.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00083475 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00777605 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.