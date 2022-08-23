Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.