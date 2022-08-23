Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cincinnati Financial worth $131,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after acquiring an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CINF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

