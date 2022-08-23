Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $430.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.25. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

