Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

