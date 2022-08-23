Clear Street Markets LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after acquiring an additional 358,497 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

