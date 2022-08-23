Clear Street Markets LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.