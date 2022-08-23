Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Down 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

