CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Raised by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,503 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.55% of CNO Financial Group worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 67,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 6,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

