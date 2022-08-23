Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AJG opened at $188.88 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

