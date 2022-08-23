Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,924 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

