Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $411.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

