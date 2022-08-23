Comparing Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and Its Competitors

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rivian Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 807 2079 2831 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 104.56%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.18% -20.71% -9.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.56 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -6.82

Rivian Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive rivals beat Rivian Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

