Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 4965832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

