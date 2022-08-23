Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Compound has a market cap of $360.79 million and $89.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $49.99 or 0.00235243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,216,899 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.